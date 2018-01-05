Falkirk: Louis Longridge and Luca Gasparotto make moves permanent

Louis Longridge scored his first Falkirk goal against Queen of the South

Louis Longridge has made his move from Hamilton to Falkirk permanent as defender Luca Gasparotto has done likewise from the Bairns to Morton.

Striker Longridge, 26, switched to the Scottish Championship club in November and has now signed until the summer.

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley told his club website: "Louis has made an impact since arriving at the club.

"He's a good lad who has done really well for us. He's got lots of energy and scored his first goal for us."

Longridge joined Hamilton from junior club Bo'ness United in 2012 and went on to score 20 goals in 164 appearances for the Premiership outfit.

But almost half of those have been as a substitute and he joined the Bairns in search of regular first-team starts.

Luca Gasparotto has made four appearances this season for Morton

Longridge, who has scored one in eight outings for Hartley's side, added: "I have really enjoyed my time here so far and I am just glad to get the deal done.

"I am excited to be staying and now I can fully focus on Falkirk and try to help get us moving up the table."

Falkirk sit second bottom of the table ahead of Saturday's visit by second-top Dundee United.

Former Rangers youth Gasparotto left the Bairns for Championship rivals Morton in September and the 22-year-old has made the switch permanent after four appearances for the side sitting fifth.

Gasparotto, who has signed until June, had a previous spell with the Greenock club on loan from Rangers.