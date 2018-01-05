Italian Serie A
Fiorentina0Inter Milan1

Fiorentina v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 57Sportiello
  • 2Laurini
  • 20Pezzella
  • 13Astori
  • 3Biraghi
  • 24BenassiSubstituted forBabacarat 69'minutes
  • 5Badelj
  • 17VeretoutBooked at 54mins
  • 25Chiesa
  • 9Simeone
  • 77ThéréauSubstituted forEyssericat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Milenkovic
  • 6Sánchez
  • 8Saponara
  • 10Eysseric
  • 15Olivera
  • 19Cristóforo
  • 22Cerofolini
  • 27Lo Faso
  • 28Bastião Dias
  • 30Babacar
  • 31Franchescoli de Souza
  • 97Dragowski

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 7Cavaco CanceloSubstituted forCandrevaat 82'minutes
  • 37Skriniar
  • 13RanocchiaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forNagatomoat 75'minutes
  • 21Santon
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 11Vecino
  • 10João MárioSubstituted forChagas Estevaoat 65'minutes
  • 20Valero IglesiasBooked at 11mins
  • 44Perisic
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 17Karamoh
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 77Brozovic
  • 87Candreva
  • 98Lombardoni
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces João Cancelo.

Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.

Offside, Inter Milan. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Matías Vecino.

Attempt blocked. Khouma Babacar (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by João Cancelo.

Attempt saved. Khouma Babacar (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.

Attempt missed. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

Offside, Fiorentina. Marco Sportiello tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Yuto Nagatomo replaces Andrea Ranocchia.

Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valentin Eysseric.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Davide Santon.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Attempt blocked. Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Eysseric.

Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Khouma Babacar replaces Marco Benassi.

Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Badelj (Fiorentina).

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Davide Astori (Fiorentina).

Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Dalbert replaces João Mário.

Attempt missed. Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Benassi with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Cyril Théréau.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 0, Inter Milan 1. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.

Booking

Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 5th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli19153142132948
2Juventus19152248153347
3Inter Milan20135235142144
4Roma18123329121739
5Lazio18114343222137
6Sampdoria189363426830
7Udinese199193327628
8Atalanta197662925427
9Fiorentina207672821727
10Torino1951042527-225
11AC Milan197482427-325
12Bologna197392327-424
13Chievo205782032-1222
14Sassuolo1963101329-1621
15Cagliari1962111830-1220
16Genoa194691522-718
17SPAL1936101933-1415
18Crotone1943121337-2415
19Hellas Verona1934121839-2113
20Benevento1911171041-314
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories