Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fiorentina v Inter Milan
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 57Sportiello
- 2Laurini
- 20Pezzella
- 13Astori
- 3Biraghi
- 24BenassiSubstituted forBabacarat 69'minutes
- 5Badelj
- 17VeretoutBooked at 54mins
- 25Chiesa
- 9Simeone
- 77ThéréauSubstituted forEyssericat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Milenkovic
- 6Sánchez
- 8Saponara
- 10Eysseric
- 15Olivera
- 19Cristóforo
- 22Cerofolini
- 27Lo Faso
- 28Bastião Dias
- 30Babacar
- 31Franchescoli de Souza
- 97Dragowski
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 7Cavaco CanceloSubstituted forCandrevaat 82'minutes
- 37Skriniar
- 13RanocchiaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forNagatomoat 75'minutes
- 21Santon
- 5Gagliardini
- 11Vecino
- 10João MárioSubstituted forChagas Estevaoat 65'minutes
- 20Valero IglesiasBooked at 11mins
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 17Karamoh
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 55Nagatomo
- 77Brozovic
- 87Candreva
- 98Lombardoni
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces João Cancelo.
Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
Offside, Inter Milan. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Matías Vecino.
Attempt blocked. Khouma Babacar (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Attempt saved. Khouma Babacar (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
Attempt missed. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Offside, Fiorentina. Marco Sportiello tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Yuto Nagatomo replaces Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valentin Eysseric.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Davide Santon.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Attempt blocked. Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Eysseric.
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Khouma Babacar replaces Marco Benassi.
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Badelj (Fiorentina).
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Davide Astori (Fiorentina).
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Dalbert replaces João Mário.
Attempt missed. Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Benassi with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Cyril Théréau.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 0, Inter Milan 1. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
Booking
Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.