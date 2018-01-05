Callum Stanton: AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper rejoins Guernsey FC on loan

Callum Stanton played 10 times for Guernsey FC last year

Guernsey FC have re-signed AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Callum Stanton on loan until the end of the season.

Stanton, 20, joined the Isthmian League Division One South side in August before suffering an ankle injury.

He was replaced by teammate Will Dennis, but the 17-year-old has been recalled by the Cherries and loaned to seventh-tier side Weymouth.

Subject to paperwork being completed Stanton will be in the side to face trip to Phoenix Sports on Saturday.