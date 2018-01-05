Newport County: Josh Sheehan joins from Swansea City
Newport County have re-signed midfielder Josh Sheehan from Swansea City on a permanent deal.
Sheehan, 22, scored seven goals for the Exiles last season in 25 appearances, before a serious knee injury cut short the deal and ended his season.
He was on a month-to-month contract with the Premier League club who have been assisting with his rehabilitation.
"There has been a lot of hard work from myself and the Chairman to get this deal done," said manager Michael Flynn.
The deal has been partly funded by Newport's Supporter's Club with Sheehan a free agent after his latest Swans deal ended on 3 January.