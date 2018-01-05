Steven Hammell: Motherwell left-back retires to take up academy director role

Steven Hammell has made more than 500 appearances for Motherwell

Motherwell left-back Steven Hammell will retire from playing at the start of next month to take on the role as the club's academy director.

The 35-year-old played 582 games for the Fir Park outfit, making him their record post-war appearance holder.

Hammell's first spell at the club was between 1999 and 2006 and he returned in 2008 after a stint at Southend.

He won a Scotland cap in 2004 and he told Motherwell's website "there have been a lot of good memories" at Well.

"It's been almost 20 years to the day that I joined here straight out of school," he said.

"It's been a real highlight playing so many times for this club, the club I love."

And Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson added: "Steven Hammell has been a great servant and model professional for the club over the years.

"We are glad he is staying on at the club in his new role. The job of bringing young players through here is crucial for our ongoing success."