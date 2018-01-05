Jonny Edwards: Hull City striker joins Woking on loan

Jonny Edwards has had two separate loan spells with Accrington since joining Hull - moving to the Wham Stadium for the second half of last season and rejoining Stanley last summer

National League side Woking have signed Hull City striker Jonny Edwards on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had a spell at League Two club Accrington Stanley earlier in the campaign, scoring one goal in seven appearances in all competitions.

Edwards has not featured for Tigers' first team since joining from Peterborough in the summer of 2016.

He is eligible to make his debut for the Cards in their home game against Maidstone United on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.