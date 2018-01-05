Max O'Leary and Kwame Thomas extend Solihull Moors loan deals

Kwame Thomas has made just one Coventry City appearance this season

Goalkeeper Max O'Leary and striker Kwame Thomas have extended their loan deals with National League side Solihull Moors.

Bristol City loanee O'Leary has kept three clean sheets in his six matches for Solihull this season.

The 21-year-old will stay with the club until the end of the season.

Thomas, 22, has extended his loan from Coventry by a month after scoring once in eight appearances - the goal coming on his debut against Maidstone.

