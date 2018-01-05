BBC Sport - Ross Barkley: Pundits purr over 'Gascoigne-like' midfielder in 2016

Pundits purr over 'Gascoigne-like' Barkley in 2016

BBC Sport's Kevin Kilbane praises the qualities of Ross Barkley after a man-of-the-match display against Bournemouth in the FA Cup in 2016, comparing the then Everton player to former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne and predicting a bright international future for the attacking midfielder.

READ MORE: Ross Barkley - Chelsea sign midfielder from Everton for £15m

WATCH MORE: Archive - Barkley scores FA Cup cracker for Everton

Top videos

Video

Pundits purr over 'Gascoigne-like' Barkley in 2016

Video

Archive: Barkley scores FA Cup cracker for Everton

Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

What does Conte think of Mourinho's 'clown' comments?

Video

‘You’ll never see a better match’ – Liverpool v Everton 1991

Video

'I've got goosebumps' - watch huge air time world record attempt

Video

Man Utd fan Guz Khan's FA Cup predictions

Video

I'm surprised and shocked at FA charge - Wenger

Video

Sports Report turns 70

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories