Sheffield Wednesday name Jos Luhukay as new manager

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Hertha Berlin boss Jos Luhukay as their new manager as replacement for Carlos Carvalhal, who left last month.

Dutchman Luhukay, 54, has managed extensively in the German Bundesliga with Hertha, VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach on his coaching record.

He inherits an Owls side that are 16th in the Championship.

"Sheffield Wednesday is exactly the exciting challenge for which I have been waiting," Luhukay said.

