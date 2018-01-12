Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Fulham
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Fulham

Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis has taken three points from a possible six since taking over at Middlesbrough last month
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has no new injury concerns but could turn to players who missed last week's FA Cup win against Sunderland.

Pulis has said there are a couple of players "carrying minor knocks" who will be assessed before the game.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney is a doubt with a knee injury, while forward Floyd Ayite is out with a calf problem.

Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and midfielder Kevin McDonald are back in training and could return.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their past 13 home league meetings with Fulham (W9 D4), since a 2-0 defeat in March 1984.
  • Fulham have failed to score in each of their past four away league visits to the Riverside Stadium, since a Simon Davies goal in a 3-1 defeat in May 2007.
  • This will be Tony Pulis' first league meeting against Fulham outside of the top-flight since February 2000 when he was Portsmouth manager - they lost 1-0 to a goal from Bjarne Goldbaek.
  • Fulham have kept just two clean sheets in their past 21 league matches.
  • Pulis is winless in six home league matches as a manager (D3 L3), his worst run since August 2016 with West Brom.
  • No Championship side has scored more away goals than Fulham this season (22, level with Wolves).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
