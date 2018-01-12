Middlesbrough v Fulham
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has no new injury concerns but could turn to players who missed last week's FA Cup win against Sunderland.
Pulis has said there are a couple of players "carrying minor knocks" who will be assessed before the game.
Fulham captain Tom Cairney is a doubt with a knee injury, while forward Floyd Ayite is out with a calf problem.
Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and midfielder Kevin McDonald are back in training and could return.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 47%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their past 13 home league meetings with Fulham (W9 D4), since a 2-0 defeat in March 1984.
- Fulham have failed to score in each of their past four away league visits to the Riverside Stadium, since a Simon Davies goal in a 3-1 defeat in May 2007.
- This will be Tony Pulis' first league meeting against Fulham outside of the top-flight since February 2000 when he was Portsmouth manager - they lost 1-0 to a goal from Bjarne Goldbaek.
- Fulham have kept just two clean sheets in their past 21 league matches.
- Pulis is winless in six home league matches as a manager (D3 L3), his worst run since August 2016 with West Brom.
- No Championship side has scored more away goals than Fulham this season (22, level with Wolves).