Burton Albion v Queens Park Rangers
Burton Albion duo Will Miller and Tom Flanagan (both dead legs) are doubts.
Defenders Jake Buxton and John Brayford also have knocks, but manager Nigel Clough expects both to be fit.
QPR centre-back Alex Baptiste has been cleared to play after overcoming a back injury, while full-back James Perch (knee) is close to returning.
Midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) and striker Paul Smyth (thigh) are out while and forward Jamie Mackie (back) is a long-term absentee.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Burton Albion have never lost a match against Queens Park Rangers in all competitions (W2 D2).
- QPR's only previous league visit to the Pirelli Stadium was a 1-1 draw in September 2016 - they also played there in August 2014 as a Premier League side in the League Cup, losing 1-0.
- Burton's 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in their last league match was their biggest Championship win, and their first 3-0 league win since April 2016 (vs Colchester).
- QPR have failed to score in five of their last six away Championship matches (W1 D1 L4).
- No Championship player has scored more headed goals this season than QPR striker Matt Smith (5).
- Burton boss Nigel Clough is unbeaten in his past seven matches against QPR (W2 D5 L0), since a 4-2 defeat as Derby manager in October 2009.