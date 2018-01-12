Championship
Ipswich15:00Leeds
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Leeds United

Jordan Spence in action for Ipswich earlier this season
Jordan Spence was given a straight red card against Fulham on 2 January
Ipswich will be without goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who has a calf strain, with Dean Gerken deputising.

Jordan Spence serves the second game of his three-match ban, while Tommy Smith - linked with a move away - misses out.

Leeds forward Samu Saiz starts a six-match ban after being sent off for spitting in the FA Cup defeat at Newport on Sunday.

Full-back Laurens De Bock, who joined from Club Brugge on Thursday, will not feature.

SAM's prediction
Home win 32%Draw 29%Away win 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have lost only one of their last 10 home league matches against Leeds (W7 D2), losing 2-1 in August 2013.
  • Leeds have not kept a league clean sheet in any of their last 13 visits to Portman Road, since Mark Beeney was in goal for the Whites in a goalless draw in the Premier League in October 1993.
  • David McGoldrick has found the net in five of his seven league matches against Leeds for Ipswich, netting six goals in total including one earlier this season at Elland Road.
  • The Whites have not completed a league double over Ipswich in a season since the 2001-02 campaign, when both clubs competed in the Premier League.
  • Only matches involving Hull (83) have seen more Championship goals than games involving Ipswich this season (78).
  • Leeds have not won their opening away league match in a calendar year since 2009, when they won 2-0 at Brighton in League One; they have drawn two and lost six since.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
