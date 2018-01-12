Ipswich Town v Leeds United
Ipswich will be without goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who has a calf strain, with Dean Gerken deputising.
Jordan Spence serves the second game of his three-match ban, while Tommy Smith - linked with a move away - misses out.
Leeds forward Samu Saiz starts a six-match ban after being sent off for spitting in the FA Cup defeat at Newport on Sunday.
Full-back Laurens De Bock, who joined from Club Brugge on Thursday, will not feature.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 32%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 39%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Ipswich have lost only one of their last 10 home league matches against Leeds (W7 D2), losing 2-1 in August 2013.
- Leeds have not kept a league clean sheet in any of their last 13 visits to Portman Road, since Mark Beeney was in goal for the Whites in a goalless draw in the Premier League in October 1993.
- David McGoldrick has found the net in five of his seven league matches against Leeds for Ipswich, netting six goals in total including one earlier this season at Elland Road.
- The Whites have not completed a league double over Ipswich in a season since the 2001-02 campaign, when both clubs competed in the Premier League.
- Only matches involving Hull (83) have seen more Championship goals than games involving Ipswich this season (78).
- Leeds have not won their opening away league match in a calendar year since 2009, when they won 2-0 at Brighton in League One; they have drawn two and lost six since.