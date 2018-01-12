Ipswich Town v Leeds United

Jordan Spence was given a straight red card against Fulham on 2 January

Ipswich will be without goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who has a calf strain, with Dean Gerken deputising.

Jordan Spence serves the second game of his three-match ban, while Tommy Smith - linked with a move away - misses out.

Leeds forward Samu Saiz starts a six-match ban after being sent off for spitting in the FA Cup defeat at Newport on Sunday.

Full-back Laurens De Bock, who joined from Club Brugge on Thursday, will not feature.

SAM's prediction Home win 32% Draw 29% Away win 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

