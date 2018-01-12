Cardiff City v Sunderland

Yanic Wildschut is on loan to Cardiff City from Norwich City

Cardiff winger Yanic Wildschut will be available, while midfielder Craig Bryson and winger Kadeem Harris are training again but unlikely to feature.

The hosts are still without long-term injury absentees Lee Peltier, Matthew Connolly and Aron Gunnarsson.

Sunderland could start loan signing Jake Clarke-Salter in defence after his move from Chelsea.

Aiden McGeady and Didier Ndong are expected to miss out, while Darron Gibson is definitely unavailable.

The match will be Black Cats boss Chris Coleman's first in Wales since leaving his job as national-team manager.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 25% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts