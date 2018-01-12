Cardiff City v Sunderland
Cardiff winger Yanic Wildschut will be available, while midfielder Craig Bryson and winger Kadeem Harris are training again but unlikely to feature.
The hosts are still without long-term injury absentees Lee Peltier, Matthew Connolly and Aron Gunnarsson.
Sunderland could start loan signing Jake Clarke-Salter in defence after his move from Chelsea.
Aiden McGeady and Didier Ndong are expected to miss out, while Darron Gibson is definitely unavailable.
The match will be Black Cats boss Chris Coleman's first in Wales since leaving his job as national-team manager.
|Home win 55%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Cardiff have not done a Football League double over Sunderland since the 1970/71 season - the Bluebirds won 2-1 at the Stadium of Light earlier this campaign.
- Sunderland have won two of their last three away league trips to Cardiff (D1), with this their first Championship visit there since March 2007, a 1-0 win via a Ross Wallace goal.
- Neil Warnock has lost four of his five home league matches as manager against Sunderland - he won the other in September 2004 as Sheffield United boss.
- Welshman Chris Coleman has managed eight Football League matches against Welsh sides and won none (D3 L5), with this his first since a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff in March 2010 as Coventry manager.
- Cardiff have lost their last four league matches, which is Warnock's worst run as a manager since January 2009 when he was Crystal Palace boss (also a run of four) - he hasn't lost five consecutively since August 1995 (one with Huddersfield, four with Plymouth).
- The Black Cats have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away league games - as many as in their previous 40 combined; they haven't won back to back away league games without conceding since March 2007, with the second of those wins coming against Cardiff.