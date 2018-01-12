Championship
Bristol City15:00Norwich
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Norwich City

Alex Pritchard celebrates a Norwich City goal
Alex Pritchard has scored once in nine appearances this season after missing the start of the campaign with a knee injury
Bristol City have no new injuries and could give a first start to midfielder Liam Walsh, after Tuesday's substitute appearance against Manchester City.

Forward duo Famara Diedhiou and Milan Djuric remain out, but record signing Diedhiou is closest to a return.

Norwich must manage without playmaker Alex Pritchard, who joined Premier League side Huddersfield on Friday.

Tom Trybull (back) is out and Harrison Reed (hip) remains sidelined but Marco Stiepermann (groin) could be back.

SAM's prediction
Home win 43%Draw 27%Away win 30%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Bristol City are winless in five previous league matches against Norwich (D2 L3), since a 2-1 win in February 2009 in which Lee Johnson featured for the Robins.
  • The Canaries have won two of their last nine league visits to Ashton Gate (D2 L5), most recently winning 3-0 in October 2010.
  • Jamie Paterson has had a hand in 12 goals in his last 15 home Championship games (seven goals, five assists).
  • Norwich haven't kept clean sheets in three consecutive away league matches since October 2010, with one of those clean sheets coming at Ashton Gate.
  • Bristol City were defeated 5-0 in their last match away at Aston Villa - since Lee Johnson took charge of his first match in March 2013, only two managers have lost more Football League matches by five or more goals than Johnson (3) - David Flitcroft (4) and Steve Davis (5).
  • James Maddison has been involved in six goals in his last seven Championship starts (three goals, three assists).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
