Brentford v Bolton Wanderers

Brentford striker Emiliano Marcondes made his debut for the club in the 1-0 defeat by Notts County in the FA Cup

Brentford defenders Henrik Dalsgaard (ankle) and John Egan (concussion) are both back in training, but are unlikely to feature against Bolton.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod is expected to shake off a thigh strain, but left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

Bolton Wanderers have no new injury concerns for the trip to London.

Boss Phil Parkinson is likely to make changes after their FA Cup exit by Huddersfield last weekend.

SAM's prediction Home win 67% Draw 19% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts