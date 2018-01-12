Championship
Birmingham15:00Derby
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Derby County

Che Adams
Che Adams have scored five goals for Birmingham in all competitions this season
Resurgent Birmingham City could welcome back forward Che Adams following a hamstring problem.

Arsenal loanee full-back Carl Jenkinson (dislocated shoulder) could be fit, but may return to his parent club instead.

Derby's Joe Ledley faces a fitness test on his back, but Saturday's game may come too early for the midfielder who last played on Boxing Day.

A back problem will also keep fellow midfielder Bradley Johnson out for the second successive match.

Birmingham have won their past three games in all competitions without conceding a goal, but remain one point from safety in 23rd place, while visitors Derby are second in the table.

Match facts

  • Birmingham are winless in four home league matches against Derby, the most recent of which came in April when Gary Rowett won his first return to St Andrew's as Rams boss.
  • Derby have not won back-to-back away league trips to Birmingham since December 1936.
  • Steve Cotterill is winless in 12 matches against Derby as a manager, in all competitions. His most recent reverse was a 4-0 defeat as Bristol City boss in December 2015.
  • Sam Winnall has scored in all four of his league appearances against Birmingham, netting five goals in total.
  • Derby are yet to lose a match against any of the Championship's current bottom six clubs this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
View full Championship table

