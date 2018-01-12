Birmingham City v Derby County
Resurgent Birmingham City could welcome back forward Che Adams following a hamstring problem.
Arsenal loanee full-back Carl Jenkinson (dislocated shoulder) could be fit, but may return to his parent club instead.
Derby's Joe Ledley faces a fitness test on his back, but Saturday's game may come too early for the midfielder who last played on Boxing Day.
A back problem will also keep fellow midfielder Bradley Johnson out for the second successive match.
Birmingham have won their past three games in all competitions without conceding a goal, but remain one point from safety in 23rd place, while visitors Derby are second in the table.
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Birmingham are winless in four home league matches against Derby, the most recent of which came in April when Gary Rowett won his first return to St Andrew's as Rams boss.
- Derby have not won back-to-back away league trips to Birmingham since December 1936.
- Steve Cotterill is winless in 12 matches against Derby as a manager, in all competitions. His most recent reverse was a 4-0 defeat as Bristol City boss in December 2015.
- Sam Winnall has scored in all four of his league appearances against Birmingham, netting five goals in total.
- Derby are yet to lose a match against any of the Championship's current bottom six clubs this season.