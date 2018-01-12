Birmingham City v Derby County

Che Adams have scored five goals for Birmingham in all competitions this season

Resurgent Birmingham City could welcome back forward Che Adams following a hamstring problem.

Arsenal loanee full-back Carl Jenkinson (dislocated shoulder) could be fit, but may return to his parent club instead.

Derby's Joe Ledley faces a fitness test on his back, but Saturday's game may come too early for the midfielder who last played on Boxing Day.

A back problem will also keep fellow midfielder Bradley Johnson out for the second successive match.

Birmingham have won their past three games in all competitions without conceding a goal, but remain one point from safety in 23rd place, while visitors Derby are second in the table.

SAM's prediction Home win 30% Draw 29% Away win 41%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts