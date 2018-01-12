Millwall v Preston North End
Millwall striker Tom Elliott will be assessed to see if he is fit to return from injury, having not featured since Boxing Day.
Defender Byron Webster and midfielder Shane Ferguson remain sidelined with knee injuries.
Preston welcome back Ben Pearson, Ben Davies, Chris Maxwell and Jordan Hugill, who missed the FA Cup win at Wycombe last weekend.
Louis Moult is back in training after a hamstring injury, but unlikely to play.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 40%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 31%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall are unbeaten in four matches against Preston (W2 D2) and haven't conceded a single goal in any of those games.
- Preston's last Championship visit to Millwall ended in a 4-0 defeat in the 2010-11 season, which ultimately ended in relegation for the Lilywhites.
- Millwall have already won two more points in home league matches this season (24) than they managed during their last Championship campaign in 2014-15 (22).
- Only Wolves (three), Derby and Bristol City (both five) have lost fewer Championship games than Preston this season (six).
- Both Millwall and Preston have drawn more Championship matches nil-nil in 2017-18 (five each) than any other side.
- Alex Neil presided over just four nil-nil draws in 108 matches as Norwich manager in all competitions (4% of his total games), while five of his 28 games as Preston boss have been drawn nil-nil (18%).