Millwall v Preston North End

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien scored two goals in their 4-1 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup last Saturday

Millwall striker Tom Elliott will be assessed to see if he is fit to return from injury, having not featured since Boxing Day.

Defender Byron Webster and midfielder Shane Ferguson remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Preston welcome back Ben Pearson, Ben Davies, Chris Maxwell and Jordan Hugill, who missed the FA Cup win at Wycombe last weekend.

Louis Moult is back in training after a hamstring injury, but unlikely to play.

SAM's prediction Home win 40% Draw 29% Away win 31%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts