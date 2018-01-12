Championship
Millwall15:00Preston
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Preston North End

Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien celebrates scoring a goal
Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien scored two goals in their 4-1 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup last Saturday
Millwall striker Tom Elliott will be assessed to see if he is fit to return from injury, having not featured since Boxing Day.

Defender Byron Webster and midfielder Shane Ferguson remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Preston welcome back Ben Pearson, Ben Davies, Chris Maxwell and Jordan Hugill, who missed the FA Cup win at Wycombe last weekend.

Louis Moult is back in training after a hamstring injury, but unlikely to play.

SAM's prediction
Home win 40%Draw 29%Away win 31%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Millwall are unbeaten in four matches against Preston (W2 D2) and haven't conceded a single goal in any of those games.
  • Preston's last Championship visit to Millwall ended in a 4-0 defeat in the 2010-11 season, which ultimately ended in relegation for the Lilywhites.
  • Millwall have already won two more points in home league matches this season (24) than they managed during their last Championship campaign in 2014-15 (22).
  • Only Wolves (three), Derby and Bristol City (both five) have lost fewer Championship games than Preston this season (six).
  • Both Millwall and Preston have drawn more Championship matches nil-nil in 2017-18 (five each) than any other side.
  • Alex Neil presided over just four nil-nil draws in 108 matches as Norwich manager in all competitions (4% of his total games), while five of his 28 games as Preston boss have been drawn nil-nil (18%).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
View full Championship table

