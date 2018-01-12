Barnsley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
Barnsley could give a debut to striker Kieffer Moore after he joined from Championship rivals Ipswich on Tuesday.
Midfielder Joe Williams is banned for the next three games after being sent off at Millwall in the FA Cup.
Wolves defender Danny Batth serves the last game of his three-match suspension, and full-back Ruben Vinagre starts a three-game ban.
Boss Nuno Espirito Sanito is likely to make changes after resting players in the FA Cup draw with Swansea.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 16%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 63%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Wolves' 3-1 away win against Barnsley last season was the first time they have won at Oakwell in six visits, since 2000 - coming just three nights after their FA Cup fourth-round win over Liverpool at Anfield.
- The 2000-01 season was the last time Wolves completed a Football League double over the Tykes.
- Barnsley have won their opening home league match in a calendar year in each of the last five years, winning 3-2 against Leeds United 12 months ago.
- Only Sunderland and Burton (8) have won fewer home points in the Championship this season than Barnsley (13).
- Wolves defender Ryan Bennett has played more Championship games without ending on the losing side (14) than any other player this season.