Barnsley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw has scored 11 goals this season

Barnsley could give a debut to striker Kieffer Moore after he joined from Championship rivals Ipswich on Tuesday.

Midfielder Joe Williams is banned for the next three games after being sent off at Millwall in the FA Cup.

Wolves defender Danny Batth serves the last game of his three-match suspension, and full-back Ruben Vinagre starts a three-game ban.

Boss Nuno Espirito Sanito is likely to make changes after resting players in the FA Cup draw with Swansea.

SAM's prediction Home win 16% Draw 21% Away win 63%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts