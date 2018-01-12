Championship
Barnsley15:00Wolves
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Barnsley's former Shrewsbury and Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw has a good scoring record against Midlands sides
Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw has scored 11 goals this season
Barnsley could give a debut to striker Kieffer Moore after he joined from Championship rivals Ipswich on Tuesday.

Midfielder Joe Williams is banned for the next three games after being sent off at Millwall in the FA Cup.

Wolves defender Danny Batth serves the last game of his three-match suspension, and full-back Ruben Vinagre starts a three-game ban.

Boss Nuno Espirito Sanito is likely to make changes after resting players in the FA Cup draw with Swansea.

Match facts

  • Wolves' 3-1 away win against Barnsley last season was the first time they have won at Oakwell in six visits, since 2000 - coming just three nights after their FA Cup fourth-round win over Liverpool at Anfield.
  • The 2000-01 season was the last time Wolves completed a Football League double over the Tykes.
  • Barnsley have won their opening home league match in a calendar year in each of the last five years, winning 3-2 against Leeds United 12 months ago.
  • Only Sunderland and Burton (8) have won fewer home points in the Championship this season than Barnsley (13).
  • Wolves defender Ryan Bennett has played more Championship games without ending on the losing side (14) than any other player this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
View full Championship table

