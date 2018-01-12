Championship
Nottm Forest17:30Aston Villa
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Villa captain John Terry is expected to make his first league appearance since 4 November, having returned from his broken metatarsal in the 3-1 home FA Cup defeat by Peterborough
If Villa captain John Terry is passed fit, he could make his first league appearance since 4 November
New Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka may have midfielder Liam Bridcutt (ankle) available.

But centre-back Joe Worrall is suspended following his red card in the 4-2 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup, so Matt Mills who came on as a substitute in the game, may deputise.

Former England defender John Terry is a doubt for Aston Villa after rolling his ankle in training on Wednesday.

Chris Samba (hamstring) and Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) remain out.

Forest and Villa had contrasting fortunes in the FA Cup last weekend.

Prior to Forest putting out holders Arsenal, Villa boss Steve Bruce made 10 changes and watched his side lose 3-1 at home to Peterborough United.

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka:

"It is important - especially after the performance on Sunday - to keep the momentum and try to win the game.

"I hope we can keep the momentum but sometimes you don't know if it's better or worse because sometimes you can go to the pitch thinking the next game can be easy, which is a big mistake.

"We have to fight the way we fought against Arsenal. After the Arsenal game everybody is really confident and it is much better for me. Everybody is happy and expecting a good future.

"The main things is that the players have a good relationship. Everyone told me there is a nice group of players so we must build from there."

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have not lost at home to Villa in the league since a 2-1 Premier League defeat in January 1995.
  • Villa, who won 2-1 home to Forest in September, have not achieved a league double over the Reds since the 1992/93 Premier League campaign.
  • Forest have failed to find the net in each of their past three league matches - their worst scoreless run since December 2011 when they went seven games without a goal.
  • Robert Snodgrass has had a hand in nine goals in his past 12 league appearances for Villa four goals, five assists. He also scored one and assisted another in his only previous league match at the City Ground, for Leeds in November 2011.
  • Forest have played seven matches against the current top six in the Championship this season and collected just one point.
  • Vila captain John Terry spent the final two months of his debut season, 1999-2000, on loan at Forest. He did not end up on the losing side in six appearances.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves26194350203061
2Derby26147541231849
3Cardiff26145736251147
4Bristol City2613854031947
5Aston Villa26128638241444
6Leeds2613493728943
7Sheff Utd26133104031942
8Middlesbrough2612593526941
9Preston26101063026440
10Fulham2610973934539
11Brentford2691073935437
12Ipswich26113123939036
13Norwich2697102631-534
14Nottm Forest26102143342-932
15Millwall2679102829-130
16Sheff Wed2679103034-430
17QPR2679102836-830
18Reading2677123035-528
19Barnsley2668122737-1026
20Bolton2667132543-1825
21Hull2659123944-524
22Burton2666142043-2324
23Birmingham2665151535-2023
24Sunderland26410122943-1422
