Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

New Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka may have midfielder Liam Bridcutt (ankle) available.
But centre-back Joe Worrall is suspended following his red card in the 4-2 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup, so Matt Mills who came on as a substitute in the game, may deputise.
Former England defender John Terry is a doubt for Aston Villa after rolling his ankle in training on Wednesday.
Chris Samba (hamstring) and Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) remain out.
Forest and Villa had contrasting fortunes in the FA Cup last weekend.
Prior to Forest putting out holders Arsenal, Villa boss Steve Bruce made 10 changes and watched his side lose 3-1 at home to Peterborough United.
Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka:
"It is important - especially after the performance on Sunday - to keep the momentum and try to win the game.
"I hope we can keep the momentum but sometimes you don't know if it's better or worse because sometimes you can go to the pitch thinking the next game can be easy, which is a big mistake.
"We have to fight the way we fought against Arsenal. After the Arsenal game everybody is really confident and it is much better for me. Everybody is happy and expecting a good future.
"The main things is that the players have a good relationship. Everyone told me there is a nice group of players so we must build from there."
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have not lost at home to Villa in the league since a 2-1 Premier League defeat in January 1995.
- Villa, who won 2-1 home to Forest in September, have not achieved a league double over the Reds since the 1992/93 Premier League campaign.
- Forest have failed to find the net in each of their past three league matches - their worst scoreless run since December 2011 when they went seven games without a goal.
- Robert Snodgrass has had a hand in nine goals in his past 12 league appearances for Villa four goals, five assists. He also scored one and assisted another in his only previous league match at the City Ground, for Leeds in November 2011.
- Forest have played seven matches against the current top six in the Championship this season and collected just one point.
- Vila captain John Terry spent the final two months of his debut season, 1999-2000, on loan at Forest. He did not end up on the losing side in six appearances.