Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

If Villa captain John Terry is passed fit, he could make his first league appearance since 4 November

New Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka may have midfielder Liam Bridcutt (ankle) available.

But centre-back Joe Worrall is suspended following his red card in the 4-2 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup, so Matt Mills who came on as a substitute in the game, may deputise.

Former England defender John Terry is a doubt for Aston Villa after rolling his ankle in training on Wednesday.

Chris Samba (hamstring) and Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) remain out.

Forest and Villa had contrasting fortunes in the FA Cup last weekend.

Prior to Forest putting out holders Arsenal, Villa boss Steve Bruce made 10 changes and watched his side lose 3-1 at home to Peterborough United.

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka:

"It is important - especially after the performance on Sunday - to keep the momentum and try to win the game.

"I hope we can keep the momentum but sometimes you don't know if it's better or worse because sometimes you can go to the pitch thinking the next game can be easy, which is a big mistake.

"We have to fight the way we fought against Arsenal. After the Arsenal game everybody is really confident and it is much better for me. Everybody is happy and expecting a good future.

"The main things is that the players have a good relationship. Everyone told me there is a nice group of players so we must build from there."

SAM's prediction Home win 32% Draw 28% Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts