Southend United v Fleetwood Town
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|25
|17
|5
|3
|50
|12
|38
|56
|2
|Shrewsbury
|25
|16
|6
|3
|33
|15
|18
|54
|3
|Blackburn
|25
|14
|7
|4
|45
|23
|22
|49
|4
|Scunthorpe
|26
|14
|7
|5
|37
|22
|15
|49
|5
|Bradford
|26
|15
|3
|8
|42
|34
|8
|48
|6
|Portsmouth
|26
|13
|2
|11
|33
|30
|3
|41
|7
|Rotherham
|26
|12
|4
|10
|44
|35
|9
|40
|8
|Charlton
|26
|11
|7
|8
|33
|32
|1
|40
|9
|Peterborough
|26
|11
|6
|9
|43
|37
|6
|39
|10
|Oxford Utd
|27
|10
|8
|9
|42
|39
|3
|38
|11
|Doncaster
|26
|9
|7
|10
|29
|28
|1
|34
|12
|Plymouth
|27
|9
|7
|11
|29
|34
|-5
|34
|13
|Fleetwood
|26
|9
|6
|11
|36
|40
|-4
|33
|14
|Blackpool
|27
|8
|8
|11
|34
|38
|-4
|32
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|26
|10
|2
|14
|36
|43
|-7
|32
|16
|Gillingham
|26
|7
|10
|9
|27
|29
|-2
|31
|17
|Southend
|27
|8
|7
|12
|31
|45
|-14
|31
|18
|Walsall
|25
|7
|9
|9
|31
|34
|-3
|30
|19
|MK Dons
|26
|7
|8
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|29
|20
|Oldham
|27
|7
|7
|13
|39
|49
|-10
|28
|21
|Wimbledon
|25
|7
|6
|12
|22
|31
|-9
|27
|22
|Northampton
|27
|7
|5
|15
|23
|47
|-24
|26
|23
|Rochdale
|25
|4
|10
|11
|25
|35
|-10
|22
|24
|Bury
|26
|4
|5
|17
|19
|41
|-22
|17
