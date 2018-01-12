League Two
Grimsby15:00Newport
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Newport County

Grimsby's loan signing from Derby Charles Vernam was loaned out to Coventry last season
Grimsby's new loan striker signing Charles Vernam is set to make his debut in the home game against Newport.

Winger Siriki Dembele (hip) is doubtful and goalkeeper James McKeown remains sidelined due to a groin injury.

Newport could start with striker Shawn McCoulsky after his third-round FA Cup winner against Leeds off the bench.

New signings Tyler Reid, Josh Sheehan and Aaron Collins could make debuts off the bench, but Sean Rigg (hip) and Marlon Jackson (hamstring) are out.

Saturday 13th January 2018

  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00LutonLuton Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00BarnetBarnet
  • ExeterExeter City15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00StevenageStevenage
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00ColchesterColchester United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton26166462253754
2Notts County26148444261850
3Coventry26135828181044
4Accrington25134842301243
5Wycombe26127746351143
6Lincoln City26127735241143
7Mansfield26111053829943
8Exeter2513393532342
9Colchester2711883631541
10Swindon25132103834441
11Newport2610973530539
12Cambridge2610792531-637
13Carlisle2697103737034
14Cheltenham2797113739-234
15Grimsby2797112636-1034
16Stevenage2696113639-333
17Crawley2696112531-633
18Port Vale2794142935-631
19Crewe2692152941-1229
20Morecambe2677122636-1028
21Yeovil2676133647-1127
22Forest Green2665152647-2123
23Chesterfield2756162651-2521
24Barnet2655162639-1320
View full League Two table

