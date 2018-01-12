Grimsby Town v Newport County

From the section

Grimsby's loan signing from Derby Charles Vernam was loaned out to Coventry last season

Grimsby's new loan striker signing Charles Vernam is set to make his debut in the home game against Newport.

Winger Siriki Dembele (hip) is doubtful and goalkeeper James McKeown remains sidelined due to a groin injury.

Newport could start with striker Shawn McCoulsky after his third-round FA Cup winner against Leeds off the bench.

New signings Tyler Reid, Josh Sheehan and Aaron Collins could make debuts off the bench, but Sean Rigg (hip) and Marlon Jackson (hamstring) are out.