Chelsea v Leicester City

Chelsea's Antonio Conte could become the first manager to win 26 of his first 31 Premier League home fixtures

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's visit of Leicester.

New signing Ross Barkley is working his way back to fitness and could make his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup third-round replay against Norwich in midweek.

Leicester's leading goalscorer Jamie Vardy has recovered from the groin injury which caused him to miss the last two matches.

Defenders Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson remain out with hamstring problems.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "Amid their involvement in three knockout competitions, Chelsea can't afford to let their league form slip.

"Five clubs are jostling for three Champions League places behind runaway leaders Manchester City, and Chelsea look set to have the busiest schedule over the next few months.

"The prospect of a potential 20 games in 75 days will stretch a squad short on numbers. There's not much proven quality outside the strongest matchday 18. Expect Antonio Conte to keep raising the need for reinforcements during this transfer window.

"Looking at historical and current form, you wouldn't give Leicester much chance. They are not the same team without Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez and manager Claude Puel will be relieved if he can keep them both this month."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "We know Chelsea are the champions. We can cause them problems. We have great players also and quality in the squad and a great attitude all the time in training sessions on the pitch.

"I think in our games against the great teams, we have always had good situations and good possibilities - like against Manchester United and Tottenham.

"The ambition is not just for us to score but to continue to play after scoring and to always keep good ambition in our play."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A lot of Leicester's players have had a rest, which will be good for them. Chelsea have had a busier schedule and played the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Wednesday, but they have home advantage and I think they will make it count.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have lost 12 of the last 14 meetings in all competitions, with the only exceptions coming during their title-winning 2015-16 season when they won at home and drew away.

Chelsea have only lost once in 26 league games against Leicester at Stamford Bridge since 1965. That was a 2-0 defeat in September 2000 (W16, D9, L1).

Chelsea

The Blues have won seven successive home games in the league, keeping five clean sheets during that run.

Antonio Conte has won 25 of his first 30 Premier League home fixtures as manager, a joint record with Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti. Mourinho and Ancelotti both failed to win their 31st home games in charge.

Chelsea are unbeaten in six league matches home and away, earning 14 points out of a possible 18.

N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater played in 37 and 35 league matches respectively for Leicester during the club's 2015-16 title-winning season.

Marcos Alonso has scored 12 Premier League goals since the start of last season, more than any other defender.

Leicester City

The Foxes are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games against the current top six sides, losing each of the last five.

Leicester earned their first league win in five games at the expense of Huddersfield on New Year's Day.

They could win their opening two top-flight matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1984.

Leicester have lost successive away games in the division, having been unbeaten in the previous seven.

Jamie Vardy has scored an unrivalled 22 Premier League goals in 41 appearances against the current top six clubs since his top-flight debut in August 2014.

Riyad Mahrez has scored or provided an assist in seven of his last nine league appearances, including each of the last four.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 15% Probability of home win: 78% Probability of away win: 7%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.