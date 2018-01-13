Dumbarton v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|21
|14
|3
|4
|39
|23
|16
|45
|2
|Dundee Utd
|20
|12
|3
|5
|30
|23
|7
|39
|3
|Dunfermline
|20
|9
|5
|6
|37
|24
|13
|32
|4
|Queen of Sth
|20
|8
|6
|6
|33
|27
|6
|30
|5
|Livingston
|19
|8
|6
|5
|29
|24
|5
|30
|6
|Morton
|19
|7
|7
|5
|27
|20
|7
|28
|7
|Inverness CT
|21
|7
|6
|8
|26
|24
|2
|27
|8
|Dumbarton
|20
|4
|8
|8
|15
|26
|-11
|20
|9
|Falkirk
|20
|3
|8
|9
|19
|34
|-15
|17
|10
|Brechin
|20
|0
|4
|16
|16
|46
|-30
|4
