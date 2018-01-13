Clyde v Stenhousemuir
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montrose
|20
|12
|5
|3
|29
|20
|9
|41
|2
|Peterhead
|18
|13
|1
|4
|49
|20
|29
|40
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|19
|9
|5
|5
|32
|25
|7
|32
|4
|Stirling
|18
|9
|3
|6
|34
|22
|12
|30
|5
|Annan Athletic
|20
|7
|7
|6
|23
|17
|6
|28
|6
|Elgin
|19
|8
|3
|8
|32
|36
|-4
|27
|7
|Berwick
|18
|6
|3
|9
|14
|31
|-17
|21
|8
|Edinburgh City
|19
|4
|3
|12
|15
|30
|-15
|15
|9
|Clyde
|17
|2
|8
|7
|20
|29
|-9
|14
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|18
|1
|6
|11
|10
|28
|-18
|9