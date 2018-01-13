Scottish League Two
Berwick15:00Annan Athletic
Venue: Shielfield Park

Berwick Rangers v Annan Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2012532920941
2Peterhead18131449202940
3Stenhousemuir199553225732
4Stirling1893634221230
5Annan Athletic207762317628
6Elgin198383236-427
7Berwick186391431-1721
8Edinburgh City1943121530-1515
9Clyde172872029-914
10Cowdenbeath1816111028-189
View full Scottish League Two table

