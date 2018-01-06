Alan Trouten: I feel I'm going to score in every game I play in

Alan Trouten scored a hat-trick against Hamilton Accies at the start of the season

Albion Rovers forward Alan Trouten says he feels no pressure to keep adding to his remarkable goal haul this season.

The 32-year-old has netted 24 times in 24 appearances for the League One side.

"I've got the confidence and I feel like I'm going to score in every game I play in," Trouten told BBC Scotland.

"Obviously I never thought I'd be at 24 at this stage, but hopefully I can score a few more - we've got good players in the team who are contributing as well."

Albion Rovers are away to Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

This season's scoring spree usurps Trouten's previous best tally of 18, which he reached twice with Brechin City during the 2012-13 and 2014-15 campaigns.

"Normally every year I just set myself a target of double figures," said Trouten.

"After four games in the League Cup at the start of the season I had eight, so that was pretty good and I had to think again and push to see how many I could get.

"I got a hat-trick against Hamilton Accies and then two down at Queen of the South, so that gave me the confidence to kick on."

Peterhead's Rory McAllister has also scored 24 goals in 24 games this season

One of Trouten's 24 non-scoring appearances this season was against Spartans in the Challenge Cup, which Albion Rovers were disqualified from for fielding an ineligible player.

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister has also scored 24 goals in 24 games for the League Two club. Championship outfit Queen of the South's Stephen Dobbie has reached 20 goals in 28 appearances. In league One, Ayr United's Craig Moore and Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan have both netted 19 times.

"In any other season these players would be well and truly ahead of me in the goal-scoring charts," added Trouten.

"But with me doing so well this year, you do keep an eye on the others. You check the scores after each game when you come in and see who's been scoring the goals. You're hoping these players are not scoring so you can get out in front of them, but they keep scoring most weeks.

"It's a good battle and it creates a good laugh between me and the rest of the boys to see who's at the top of the charts."