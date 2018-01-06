Scotland target Michael O'Neill wants future resolved imminently

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill guided his country to the finals of a major international tournament for the first time in 30 years

Northern Ireland manager and Scotland target Michael O'Neill wants his future resolved by the end of January.

The Scottish FA has yet to hold direct talks with O'Neill, two months on from the departure as Scotland manager of Gordon Strachan.

The governing body is continuing to pursue O'Neill, with a source saying they are proceeding "pretty well".

O'Neill has also been offered a four-year extension to the two years left on his contract with the Irish FA.

The IFA intend to hold further talks with O'Neill this month, although neither Northern Ireland or Scotland have a competitive fixture until UEFA's Nations League kicks off in September.

There are potential friendly dates in the international calendar in March and June, though, while the draw for the Nations League takes place on 24 January.

The SFA made an official approach for permission to speak to O'Neill last November, and the former Brechin City and Shamrock Rovers boss's existing contract to 2020 is believed to be worth £500,000 a year.

A six-figure compensation figure would need to be met to allow O'Neill to leave Northern Ireland, and both Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion were granted permission to speak to him about their recent managerial vacancies.

No national association has held talks with O'Neill, though.

The 48-year-old has been in charge of Northern Ireland for six years, guiding them to Euro 2016 - their first major finals for 30 years - but just missing out on World Cup 2018 qualification.

He steered them to second place behind Germany in a World Cup qualifying group that included the Czech Republic and Norway, only to lose out on a place at the finals in Russia after a 1-0 aggregate loss to Switzerland in a play-off.