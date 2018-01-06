Prince Oniangue: Congo international delighted to rejoin former club Angers

Congolese midfielder Prince Oniangue spent the end of last season on loan at French club Bastia from Championship side Wolves.

Congo Brazzaville international, Prince Oniangue, says he is "happy to return home" after rejoining French top-flight club Angers on loan for the rest of the season from English championship leaders Wolves.

The 29-year-old made 31 appearances for Angers in the 2009/2010 season.

"I'm very happy to return home because I had a great period the last time I was here," Oniangue, who has no option to make the move permanent, told BBC Sport.

"A lot has changed but it remains a familiar place with nice people, passionate fans and a friendly city.

"This loan is a big opportunity to play regularly and most importantly help the club maintain its Ligue 1 status," the midfielder said.

Oniangue has not played at senior level for Wolves since October 2016, with his only experience of football being for the Under 23s in Premier League 2.

He has previous experience of French football, with Wolves originally signing him from Stade Reims in the second division back in August 2016.

Born in France, Oniangue began his professional career at Rennes before moving to Tours in 2010.

He switched to Stade Reims in 2013, and had the most successful time of his career at the Grand Est region of France (18 goals in 98 games), before he moved to the Midlands.

Oniangue, who has scored seven goals in 37 appearances for his country, spent the end of last season on loan at another French club Bastia.