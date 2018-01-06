Ehab Galal becomes 23rd Zamalek coach since April 2014

New Zamalek coach Ehab Galal with club president Mortada Mansour (photo courtesy Zamalek Media)

Egyptian giants Zamalek have announced the appointment of Ehab Galal as the team's new coach - the 23rd Zamalek coach since club president Mortada Mansour took charge in 2014.

Galal's appointment was finalised after Zamalek ended the contract of their former coach Nebojsa "Nebo" Jovovic last week following a run of bad results.

It comes as the White Knights prepare to face their fierce rivals Al Ahly in the much anticipated derby, scheduled for Monday.

"Coach Ehab Galal signed the contracts today and he will lead the team for one and a half seasons, starting with the derby on Monday," Mortada Mansour told reporters.

"Galal is a very good coach and has the experience that will help him to succeed with Zamalek and we all support him," Mansour added.

50-year-old Ehab Galal has coached extensively in his native Egypt, taking charge of several teams including Enppi and El Makasa.

He is also a former player, having featured for Al Ismaily, Al Masry and Al Shams.