Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid2Getafe0

Atlético Madrid 2-0 Getafe

Diego Costa
Booked in the 62nd minute, scored in the 68th minute and sent off seconds later - it was an eventful day for Diego Costa

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa scored a goal before being sent off seconds later on his first start for Atletico Madrid since returning to the Spanish club.

Costa was booked in the 62nd minute of Saturday's La Liga game with Getafe before scoring six minutes later.

He then jumped into the crowd to celebrate and was subsequently shown a second yellow card and dismissed.

Atletico won the game 2-0 with Angel Correa scoring the opener.

It has been an eventful return to Atletico for Costa. The 29-year-old started his career at the club before leaving to join Chelsea in 2014.

He came off the bench to score in his first game since returning - a 4-0 Copa del Rey win against Lleida Esportiu on Wednesday - before picking up an injury moments later.

'The most Diego Costa thing ever' - Twitter reacts

Diego Costa

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 16VrsaljkoBooked at 14mins
  • 15SavicBooked at 45mins
  • 2Godín
  • 19HernándezBooked at 24mins
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forGiménezat 84'minutes
  • 6KokeSubstituted forTorresat 88'minutes
  • 14GabiBooked at 30mins
  • 10CarrascoSubstituted forParteyat 60'minutes
  • 18Diego CostaBooked at 68mins
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 5Partey
  • 9Torres
  • 20Juanfran
  • 21Gameiro
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 24Giménez

Getafe

  • 1Martínez
  • 22Suárez
  • 2DakonamBooked at 74mins
  • 16Torres RuizBooked at 45mins
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 12PortilloBooked at 29minsSubstituted forJiménezat 64'minutes
  • 18Arambarri
  • 14MoraSubstituted forShibasakiat 64'minutes
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 19Molina
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forPachecoat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4González
  • 7Jiménez
  • 10Shibasaki
  • 13Guaita
  • 15Molinero
  • 20Pacheco
  • 21Fajr
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
47,023

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Getafe 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Getafe 0.

Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe).

Attempt blocked. Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Amath Ndiaye (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Molina.

Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Amath Ndiaye (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Koke.

Attempt missed. Álvaro Jiménez (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Damián Suárez.

Attempt saved. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez replaces Ángel Correa.

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro Jiménez (Getafe).

Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Getafe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Jiménez.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Daniel Pacheco.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Daniel Pacheco replaces Ángel Rodríguez.

Booking

Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gaku Shibasaki.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Getafe 0. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Juan Cala (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Vitorino Antunes (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Álvaro Jiménez replaces Francisco Portillo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1714304573845
2Atl Madrid1811612781939
3Valencia18104436181834
4Real Madrid1694330141631
5Sevilla179262022-229
6Villarreal178362420427
7Girona187562226-426
8Eibar177372229-724
9Getafe186572218423
10Real Sociedad176563129223
11Celta Vigo176383025521
12Ath Bilbao175661819-121
13Leganés166371214-221
14Real Betis176382531-621
15Espanyol175571421-720
16Levante173951522-718
17Alavés1750121325-1215
18Dep La Coruña1743101934-1515
19Malaga1732121331-1811
20Las Palmas1732121338-2511
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

