St Johnstone: Chris Kane expects to return from Queen of the South loan

Chris Kane scored his fifth goal in 23 games as Queen of the South defeated Livingston

Queen of the South striker Chris Kane expects to play his last game on loan at the club next weekend before returning to St Johnstone.

The 23-year-old scored the only goal of the game as Queens defeated Livingston 1-0 and he expects to sign off in next weekend's Scottish Championship game against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"It looks like I will be going back, but I need to speak to St Johnstone and Tommy Wright," Kane told BBC Scotland.

"We'll find out for sure next week."

Kane has made 23 appearances for Queens this season, scoring five goals, and believes he has added to his game playing alongside experienced striker Stephen Dobbie.

If he returns to McDiarmid Park, he will compete for a place alongside David McMillan, who signed as a free agent after leaving Dundalk last month and long servant Steven MacLean.

"I've come here, my confidence is up, I've improved as a player, so hopefully I go back and do my best in training and get my chance - then take it," Kane said, pointing out St Johnstone's recent erratic form.

"I've been looking at the results. They've been hot and cold.

Queens manager Gary Naysmith is resigned to losing the services of striker Kane

"We went through a stage where we weren't scoring goals and then we played Hibs - I was at that game - and we scored two there.

"That sets us off, so hopefully, if I go back, I can add to that and try to get some more goals and wins for them."

Queens manager Gary Naysmith is resigned to losing the player and praised him for his goalscoring display in a withdrawn forward role behind Dobbie against Livingston.

"It was good pressing by and then he gets into that one v one and you always fancy he'll get a shot off," Naysmith said of the 35-year-old.

"It hits the upright and Kane did well.

"He put in some shift, getting up to support Dobbie and back to the edge of our box.

"We'd like to keep him, but it looks unlikely.

"We'll know for definite during the week and, given the form he's hit, scoring goals, I'd be surprised if St Johnstone didn't want him back."