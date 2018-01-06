Match ends, Benevento 3, Sampdoria 2.
Benevento 3-2 Sampdoria
Serie A bottom club Benevento, who lost their first 18 games, made it two wins in a row by beating 10-man Sampdoria.
Gianluca Caprari opened the scoring for Sampdoria in first-half stoppage time, but Massimo Coda equalised after being picked out by Nicolas Viola.
Jacopo Sala was then sent off for the visitors before Coda made it 2-1 with a powerful free-kick.
Enrico Brignola got a third, but Sampdoria substitute Dawid Kownacki got one back to set up a nervy finish.
Despite the win, Benevento remain bottom, six points adrift of Verona and eight points from safety.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 1Belec
- 87LombardiSubstituted forGyamfiat 81'minutes
- 6Djimsiti
- 5Lucioni
- 21CostaSubstituted forBillongat 45'minutes
- 23Venuti
- 99BrignolaBooked at 32mins
- 20Memushaj
- 14Viola
- 32PuscasSubstituted forD'Alessandroat 58'minutes
- 11Coda
Substitutes
- 3Letizia
- 4Del Pinto
- 7D'Alessandro
- 13Chibsah
- 18Gyamfi
- 22Brignoli
- 29Billong
- 73Volpicelli
- 90Armenteros
- 91Sparandeo
- 95Gravillon
Sampdoria
- 2Viviano
- 7SalaBooked at 82mins
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 19Regini
- 8BarretoBooked at 60mins
- 34TorreiraSubstituted forVerreat 76'minutes
- 18PraetSubstituted forLinettyat 59'minutes
- 90Ramírez
- 27Quagliarella
- 9CaprariSubstituted forKownackiat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Puggioni
- 3Andersen
- 6Dodô
- 16Linetty
- 21Verre
- 24Bereszynski
- 29Murru
- 30Tessiore
- 91Zapata
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benevento 3, Sampdoria 2.
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 3, Sampdoria 2. Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Viola (Benevento).
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 3, Sampdoria 1. Enrico Brignola (Benevento) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Massimo Coda.
Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean-Claude Billong (Benevento).
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Vasco Regini (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ledian Memushaj (Benevento).
Offside, Benevento. Jean-Claude Billong tries a through ball, but Massimo Coda is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 2, Sampdoria 1. Massimo Coda (Benevento) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Dismissal
Jacopo Sala (Sampdoria) is shown the red card.
Foul by Jacopo Sala (Sampdoria).
Marco D'Alessandro (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bright Gyamfi (Benevento).
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Bright Gyamfi replaces Cristiano Lombardi.
Offside, Benevento. Ledian Memushaj tries a through ball, but Cristiano Lombardi is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ledian Memushaj (Benevento).
Offside, Benevento. Ledian Memushaj tries a through ball, but Massimo Coda is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Valerio Verre replaces Lucas Torreira because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) because of an injury.
Foul by Gianmarco Ferrari (Sampdoria).
Ledian Memushaj (Benevento) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Marco D'Alessandro (Benevento) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Massimo Coda.
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 1, Sampdoria 1. Massimo Coda (Benevento) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Dawid Kownacki replaces Gianluca Caprari because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Lombardi (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) because of an injury.
Offside, Benevento. Enrico Brignola tries a through ball, but Cristiano Lombardi is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Enrico Brignola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Coda.
Attempt blocked. Massimo Coda (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enrico Brignola.