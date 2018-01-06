Irish Cup fifth round: Reds to host Crusaders in sixth round

Cliftonville and Crusaders will battle for a place in the Irish Cup quarter-finals
Cliftonville will take on Crusaders at Solitude in the pick of the sixth round ties in the Irish Cup.

The north Belfast derby is one of eight games with holders Linfield hosting Newry City while Coleraine will make the short trip to play Institute.

Ballymena United will entertain Ballinamallard United, Dungannon Swifts meet Glenavon at Mourneview Park and Larne welcome Dundela.

Glentoran are away to Ballyclare Comrades and Ards visit Loughgall.

Tennent's Irish Cup fifth round - Saturday 3 February
LinfieldvNewry City
CliftonvillevCrusaders
LoughgallvArds
Ballyclare ComradesvGlentoran
InstitutevColeraine
Ballymena UtdvBallinamallard Utd
LarnevDundela
GlenavonvDungannon Swifts

