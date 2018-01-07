Toumani Diagouraga: Midfielder leaves Plymouth to join Fleetwood

Toumani Diagouraga
Toumani Diagouraga has played for several clubs in England including Peterborough, Brentford and Ipswich

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Toumani Diagouraga from League One rivals Plymouth on a free transfer.

The Frenchman, 30, scored in his final game for Argyle on Saturday as they beat bottom side Bury 3-0.

Diagouraga arrived at Home Park in October after being released by Leeds in August and made 17 appearances in total, scoring three goals.

"I hope you will all understand that I made a decision to move closer to my young family," Diagouraga said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story