Kevin Mirallas: Olympiakos agree deal to re-sign Everton forward

Mirallas has not featured in the league since Sam Allardyce took over at Everton in November

Greek club Olympiakos have agreed a deal to re-sign Everton forward Kevin Mirallas.

The Belgian, 30, joined Everton from Olympiakos in 2012 for £6m and has played 186 games for the Toffees, scoring 38 goals.

However he has only made five Premier League appearances for Everton this season, three of them as a substitute.

Mirallas helped Olympiakos win the Greek title in 2011 and 2012 with 34 goals in 71 games in his first spell.

He has 59 caps for Belgium and will hope to be part of their squad for this summer's World Cup.