Napoli 2-0 Hellas Verona

Napoli have only lost one league game this season, at home to Juventus in December

Napoli will take a one-point lead over champions Juventus into Serie A's winter break after both sides won on Saturday.

Goals from Jose Callejon and Kalidou Koulibaly gave Napoli a comfortable victory over 19th-placed Hellas Verona.

Juventus then earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cagliari thanks to Federico Bernardeschi's 74th-minute strike.

That means Juve, who have won the past six titles, are unbeaten in seven games, winning six of them.

Elsewhere, Roma missed the chance to climb back into the top four as they lost 2-1 at home to Atalanta.

There is now a two-week break in the Italian top flight with the next fixtures taking place on 21 January.