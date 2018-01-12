Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester City beat Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad earlier in the season.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool welcome back top scorer Mohamed Salah, who missed the last two matches with a groin problem.

Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge are all still out injured.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will restore a host of players to his starting XI after he rotated his squad against Bristol City.

However, forward Gabriel Jesus and defenders Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "If Manchester City are to go unbeaten for the entire Premier League campaign, the number of high hurdles in their path are diminishing. One of the hardest to clear will be this trip to Anfield.

"Liverpool are one of the few sides around for whom, given a fair wind, beating Manchester City at their own game seems even a possibility.

"The loss of Coutinho will be hard to stomach at Anfield, even though nobody could claim to be surprised. The little Brazilian was as brilliant as ever - even when effectively playing under duress. A return by Sadio Mane to his form of last season is now a must.

"City's record at Anfield is poor - just one win since 1981 - but Guardiola's side are showing week by week that records are there to be broken."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It's interesting to play against City. They play really good and if you don't respect that, you have a problem.

"But if you are not brave in your game, you will also have a problem. You need to show up."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Of course if you want to achieve something that's good and win titles you have to win these kind of games.

"This season we were able to do that but we still have to go to Anfield, to Tottenham - there are still lots of games to play.

"But Liverpool is such an important game, to realise again if we are able to do big things in this season, in important stages, in the Champions League."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City have just been absolutely brilliant but this will be a tough test for them. Going to any of the top four away from home is hard.

They have already won at Manchester United and Chelsea but I am going for a draw for Pep Guardiola's side this time.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have not won at Anfield since 2003, a run of 16 matches in all competitions.

The last time Manchester City did a league double over Liverpool was in the 1936-37 season, a campaign in which they won their maiden top-flight title.

City's 5-0 win over Liverpool in September was the first time they had scored five or more goals in a game against the Reds since March 1937.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, their best run under Jurgen Klopp, since losing to Tottenham on 22 October.

They have kept nine clean sheets in their last 13 league games at Anfield.

Liverpool could remain unbeaten in their opening 12 home matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2011-12.

Their 5-0 defeat by Manchester City earlier in the season was Jurgen Klopp's heaviest defeat in all competitions as Reds manager, and his joint-heaviest ever managerial loss (Mainz were beaten 6-1 by Werder Bremen in October 2006).

Manchester City

There have only been five longer unbeaten streaks in the top flight than Manchester City's current run of 30 matches: Arsenal's 49 games in 2003-2004, Nottingham Forest's 42 in 1977-1978, Chelsea with 40 in 2004-2005, Leeds United's 34 in 1968-1969 and Liverpool's 31 in 1987-1988.

City could become the first team to win a top-flight match at Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in the same season since Wimbledon in 1986-87. The Dons are the only club to do this since the Second World War.

Sergio Aguero has scored in all six home league matches he has played against Liverpool, but he is yet to score at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola has become the first manager to win the Premier League Manager of the Month award in four successive months.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 28% Probability of away win: 45%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.