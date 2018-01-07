Blaise Matuidi: Juventus midfielder 'experienced racism' in win at Cagliari

Blaise Matuidi signed for Juventus from Paris St-Germain last summer

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he was the subject of racial abuse during his side's 1-0 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.

His claim comes two days after Verona received a suspended partial stadium ban and fine for a section of their fans racially abusing the 30-year-old.

The France midfielder said "weak people try to intimidate with hate".

"I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples," Matuidi said on his Facebook page.

He added: "Today I experienced racism during the match.

"Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."

Federico Bernardeschi scored the only goal of the game 16 minutes from time as Juventus recorded a sixth win in seven games to head into the two-week winter break one point behind leaders Napoli.

The incident at Verona took place on 30 December, when Matuidi scored the opening goal in a 3-1 win.

The Serie A club were punished for "the expression of racial discrimination, lasting about 10 seconds" towards Matuidi by a section of the home supporters in the fifth minute.