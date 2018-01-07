Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Jamie Murphy, who has joined Rangers on loan from Brighton ahead of a permanent summer switch, celebrated the move by posting pictures of himself wearing the club's kit as a boy. (Scottish Sun)

New Celtic signing Lewis Morgan, who takes corners with both feet, hopes he reminds the Hoops fans of two-footed club legend Lubo Moravcik. (Daily Record)

Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic is an £8million target for English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, with Burnley also believed to be interested in the 23-year-old Bosnian. (Daily Record)

Hibernian are the frontrunners to sign Australian international striker Jamie Maclaren on loan from German club Darmstadt 98, despite the 24-year-old having held talks with Hearts over a potential move. (Scotsman)

Ross McCrorie feared he would never get his chance in the Rangers first team

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says Rangers will not be allowed to buy on-loan midfielder Sean Goss in the summer as he stressed the player has only moved to Scotland to "gain some experience". (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists Scottish football has got it right by having a winter break. (Herald)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will reject the chance to become the new Scotland boss, although he may still leave his current post if an English Premier League club comes calling. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says the club would like to emulate Southampton's recruitment policy in their future transfer dealings as they look to progress on and off the pitch. (Herald)

Ross McRorie, who has made himself a fixture in the Rangers side this season, feared his days at Ibrox were numbered last term when then-manager Mark Warburton did not think he was ready for the first team and again sent him out on loan. (Scottish Sun)

English Championship side Norwich City are leading the race for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, who is also a target for Rangers. (Daily Record)

Former Hearts defender Paul Ritchie reckons Jambos centre-back John Souttar can go on to become an English Premier League player - if he stays at Tynecastle long enough to develop properly. (Scottish Sun)

Paul Ritchie reckons John Souttar can become a top class centre back

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo say his players "shamed" the club by losing 6-1 to Falkirk on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola says he is not in the least bit surprised that his friend and former colleague Steve Clarke is doing such a good job as manager of Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun)

Norwich and Scotland defender Russell Martin, who has been linked with a loan move to Rangers, says he will be leaving Carrow Road in the January window. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie was happy with his side's 40-20 win away to Zebre in the Pro14. (Herald)

Gary Graham, who was born in Stirling and whose dad George played for Scotland, has revealed his desire to play for England after being called into their squad. (Scotsman)

Graham says his dad George is the "most passionate Scot he's met" but says he was "proud" of his son's shock call-up to the England squad. (Scotsman)

Edinburgh's Mark Bennett is determined to take a lead role at the club after a man-of-the-match performance on his return from injury against Southern Kings. (Herald)