Kyle Bartley: Swansea City defender targets starting spot after injury

Kyle Bartley (right) featured regularly for Swansea at the start of the season, including August's 4-0 home loss to Manchester United

Centre-back Kyle Bartley hopes to reclaim his place in Swansea City's first team after returning from injury.

The 26-year-old played in Saturday's goalless FA Cup third round draw at Wolves, his first appearance since injuring his knee in August.

It was also Bartley's first match under new Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal.

"It's been a long time out for me with the injury so it's fantastic to get 90 minutes and keep a clean sheet," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"But we're disappointed not to get the win. It's not ideal [having to play a replay] but we'd prefer that to a defeat.

"We take the positives out of it, we've got another clean sheet and another game for the lads who haven't played as much to show the manager what we can do.

"At the start of the season I managed to get myself into the team and I want to keep improving and make sure the manager knows what I'm capable of doing."

Bartley started Swansea's first three games of the season before suffering medial ligament damage to his knee.

During his absence, the Swans have slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Welsh side have also sacked former head coach Paul Clement during that spell and, following Carvalhal's appointment, Bartley believes first-team places are up for grabs.

"Yeah I think so," said the former Arsenal player.

"In the situation we're in at the moment, we all need to keep fighting and working hard and challenging each other. That's the only way we'll get out of the trouble we're in.

"Paul was absolutely fantastic. I really enjoyed the time I spent working with him.

"You see it quite a lot when a new manager comes in with fresh ideas it seems to give the whole club a bit of a lift.

"We've had that a little bit and we need to continue and try and get a win on Saturday [in the Premier League at Newcastle]."