Warrenpoint Town boss Matthew Tipton says he has apologised to his own players after he was sent off during their Irish Cup defeat to Cliftonville.

The former Oldham and Macclesfield Town striker brought himself on in the closing stages of their fifth-round tie but was booked twice in the space of three minutes, leaving his team with ten men in extra time.

Cliftonville, who had earlier had a player sent off, took advantage to win 4-3.