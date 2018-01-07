Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo is in hospital after legends event

Nacho Novo did some coaching with Rangers earlier this season

Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo is in hospital in Berlin after suffering chest pains following a legends tournament.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital after playing in two matches in a Rangers side made up of former stars.

Novo, who was playing for Belfast side Glentoran until May, is expected to spend a week in hospital.

The Spaniard joined Rangers in 2004 from Dundee and spent six years at Ibrox, scoring 47 goals.

The Rangers Legends side included Michael Mols, Derek Ferguson, Jorge Albertz, Andy Goram and Marvin Andrews.

On Sunday, Glentoran tweeted: "Best wishes to our former player @nnovo1010 for a swift and full recovery in hospital in Berlin after taking ill after playing in a masters tournament yesterday. Speedy recovery Nacho."