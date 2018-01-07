Women's FA Cup: Cardiff & TNS make Cup fourth round
- From the section Welsh
Cardiff City Ladies and The New Saints Ladies are through to the Women's FA Cup fourth round.
Cardiff's Cori Williams scored a dramatic late winner in their 3-2 home win over their Burnley counterparts.
Ffion Price added the second before Evie Priestley and Sarah Greenhalgh levelled, only for Williams to get the winner.
Saints won 2-1 at Newcastle with Maddie Jones scoring both their goals and Steph Ord replying.
The fourth round draw is scheduled to take place on Monday, 8 January with games to be played on Sunday, 4 February.