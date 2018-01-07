Attempt missed. Jason (Levante) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rober Pier following a corner.
Barcelona v Levante
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 14Mascherano
- 25Vermaelen
- 18Alba
- 11Dembélé
- 15Paulinho
- 4Rakitic
- 8Iniesta
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 37Arnáiz
Levante
- 13Olazábal
- 26Moore
- 18Cabaco
- 15PostigoBooked at 31mins
- 22Luna
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 8LermaBooked at 8minsSubstituted forSuárez Pierat 62'minutes
- 20Lukic
- 5Doukouré
- 14López Álvarez
- 21Boateng
Substitutes
- 1Fernández
- 3García Aranda
- 4Suárez Pier
- 7García
- 12Andújar Moreno
- 16Mesa Travieso
- 31El Hacen El Ide
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 56,380
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Shaquell Moore (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Antonio Luna (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Rober Pier replaces Jefferson Lerma.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cheick Doukouré (Levante).
Erick Cabaco (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).
Cheick Doukouré (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).
Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Levante).
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Luna (Levante).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cheick Doukouré (Levante).
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Jefferson Lerma (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Ivi (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barcelona 2, Levante 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Levante 0.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheick Doukouré (Levante).
Attempt saved. Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Sasa Lukic (Levante).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Levante 0. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) because of an injury.