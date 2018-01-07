Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Levante0

Barcelona v Levante

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 14Mascherano
  • 25Vermaelen
  • 18Alba
  • 11Dembélé
  • 15Paulinho
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8Iniesta
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 37Arnáiz

Levante

  • 13Olazábal
  • 26Moore
  • 18Cabaco
  • 15PostigoBooked at 31mins
  • 22Luna
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 8LermaBooked at 8minsSubstituted forSuárez Pierat 62'minutes
  • 20Lukic
  • 5Doukouré
  • 14López Álvarez
  • 21Boateng

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 3García Aranda
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 7García
  • 12Andújar Moreno
  • 16Mesa Travieso
  • 31El Hacen El Ide
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
56,380

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jason (Levante) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rober Pier following a corner.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Attempt saved. Shaquell Moore (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Antonio Luna (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Levante. Rober Pier replaces Jefferson Lerma.

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheick Doukouré (Levante).

Erick Cabaco (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).

Cheick Doukouré (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).

Emmanuel Boateng (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sasa Lukic (Levante).

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Antonio Luna (Levante).

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheick Doukouré (Levante).

Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

Jefferson Lerma (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Attempt saved. Ivi (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barcelona 2, Levante 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Levante 0.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cheick Doukouré (Levante).

Attempt saved. Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Sasa Lukic (Levante).

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Levante 0. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) because of an injury.

Top Stories