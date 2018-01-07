Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo1Real Madrid2

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

  • 13Blanco
  • 2MalloBooked at 67mins
  • 22Cabral
  • 24Roncaglia
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 18Wass
  • 6RadojaSubstituted forLobotkaat 73'minutes
  • 8Hernández
  • 11SistoSubstituted forMorat 73'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 7Gómez González

Substitutes

  • 1Álvarez
  • 3Fontàs
  • 14Lobotka
  • 16Sánchez
  • 20Gómez Solá
  • 21Mor
  • 26Méndez

Real Madrid

  • 1NavasBooked at 71mins
  • 19Hakimi
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10ModricSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 44mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 22IscoSubstituted forKovacicat 77'minutes
  • 11Bale
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Vallejo
  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Mayoral
  • 23Kovacic
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
20,872

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Isco.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Luka Modric.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Emre Mor replaces Pione Sisto.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Stanislav Lobotka replaces Nemanja Radoja.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

Penalty saved! Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Celta de Vigo. Iago Aspas draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Booking

Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Nacho.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isco with a cross.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo).

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Casemiro.

Attempt missed. Jonny (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a set piece situation.

Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gustavo Cabral (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Casemiro.

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Celta de Vigo 1, Real Madrid 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Celta de Vigo 1, Real Madrid 2.

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

