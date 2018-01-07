Mike Riley says Mike Dean made mistake with West Brom penalty against Arsenal

Wenger was fined and given a three-match touchline ban for his behaviour after Arsenal's 1-1 draw with West Brom

Referee Mike Dean said his decision to award West Brom an 89th-minute penalty in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on 31 December was "wrong", according to referees' chief Mike Riley.

Dean gave the penalty for handball against Arsenal's Calum Chambers, with the Baggies equalising from the spot.

Riley says it would have been overturned by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was later given a touchline ban for his protests.

The Football Association said Wenger admitted "his language and behaviour was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity" of Dean. The Frenchman was also fined £40,000.

"I know Mike would have overturned it," said Riley. "He messages people, and he's a very honest guy, and he goes, 'I got it wrong'. He knows he did."

Kieran Gibbs' cross hit the wrist of Chambers at close range while the defender's arm was in front of his chest.

"You award the penalty because what you have seen on the pitch is the arm coming towards the ball," Riley said, quoted by the Daily Express.

"But immediately there is evidence from another camera angle which shows actually the opposite happened. That is the safety net of the VAR.

"I think Chambers would have been overturned. The question you ask is, is it an act of deliberate handball? And the reverse angle shows him trying to bring his arm out of the way of the ball, rather than the reverse."

Monday's FA Cup third-round tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace will see VAR used for the first time in a competitive club match in England.

It will also be used in the Carabao Cup final next month and both legs of the Chelsea v Arsenal semi-final.