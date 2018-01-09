BBC Sport - Nadia Nadim: From fleeing Afghanistan to playing for Manchester City
How Nadim went from Afghan refugee to Man City striker
- From the section Women's Football
BBC Sport's Jo Currie catches up with Manchester City's new signing Nadia Nadim, who talks about her life, from fleeing her home country Afghanistan with her mother and four sisters at the age of 12, to playing for the Women's Super League One leaders.
