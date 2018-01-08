Peter Beardsley: Racism & bullying accusations against Newcastle U23s coach

Peter Beardsley returned to Newcastle as coach of the under-23s in 2009

Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley is meeting club officials on Monday to discuss allegations of racism and bullying at the club.

The 56-year-old former Magpies player, who has been in his current role since 2009, faces multiple complaints.

He was due at a hearing with managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard.

One of the complaints of bullying has been made by 22-year-old academy midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

Beardsley made more than 300 appearances for his home-town club during a career that also included spells at Liverpool and Everton.

He was offered a coaching role on Tyneside following his retirement, but in 2003 he and academy director Kenny Wharton faced a Premier League inquiry over allegations of bullying made by youth players James Beaumont and Ross Gardner. The case was dismissed.

He returned in an ambassadorial role following Mike Ashley's takeover at St James' Park before being appointed as an academy coach again.

It is not yet clear whether Beardsley will take charge of the under-23s when they play Middlesbrough on Monday.