Antoni Sarcevic: Plymouth Argyle can aim for League One play-offs

Antoni Sarcevic scored his first goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Bury

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Antoni Sarcevic says the club can aim for the League One play-offs, just a month after being bottom of the division.

The Pilgrims have won five and drawn the other two of their last seven games to rise to 12th, seven points off the play-off places.

"I wouldn't say it's dreaming," Sarcevic said when asked about a top-six finish in the third tier.

"If you look at the top six I think we've taken points off four of them.

"It's teams around us we need to take the points off and we're definitely more than capable of doing that."

Argyle eased to a 3-0 win over bottom side Bury on Saturday to put a seven-point buffer between themselves and the relegation places.

"We're looking at the table and the lads are buzzing when we see that sort of thing," added Sarcevic after the win.

"Teams have got games in hand, but they've got to win those games. We're winning the games, so as long as we keep those wins coming, who knows?"

But Argyle boss Derek Adams says survival for the Pilgrims - who only won promotion from League Two last season - is still the priority.

"We've put ourselves in a good position, but we all know that we're trying first and foremost to stay in the division, that's what we came into the league to do," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"We've been out of it for so many years and we'll continue to work hard."