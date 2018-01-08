Jamie Walker: Wigan Athletic sign winger from Hearts

Jamie Walker has made just 16 appearances this term after suffering a series of hamstring problems

Wigan Athletic have signed winger Jamie Walker from Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old was out of contract at Tynecastle and underwent a medical with the Latics on Saturday.

Walker had been a target for Rangers in the summer after turning down a contract extension at Hearts.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and excited by the challenge," Walker told the League One club's official website.

"The team are flying high at the top of the table and hopefully going to the Championship - hopefully I can get into the team and contribute a few goals."

Walker has played in more than 190 games for the Edinburgh side since making his first-team debut in 2012 and has scored 43 goals.

